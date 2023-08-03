MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Kansas State University is getting ready for the upcoming 2023 fall semester that officially starts on August 21.

Unofficially, things get kicked off on Wednesday, August 16, with students moving into the dorms.

Thomas Lane, the VP for Student Life and the Dean of Students joined the 27 News morning show to speak about their growing excitement and anticipation to get students back on campus.

“We’ll have about 3,000 students coming in and moving into our residence halls,” Lane said. “It’s a great day and we are looking forward to it.”

He said that the move-in really gets everything rolling for the new student orientation.

“Students can meet more faculty members, they can get acquainted with their academic colleges, figure out where their classes are at, and then we will celebrate that weekend with a new student convocation.”

Lane assured 27 News that, whether it be students or parents, experiencing apprehension starting the new year, both will have access to a plethora of resources to help assist with the transition.

“This is a really important transition in their student’s lives,” Lane said. “This is a time where all of that guidance and support that they’ve provided their student really comes to flourish.”

He said it’s important for parents to stay engaged with K-State’s Parent and Family Association on campus.

“We’ll have lots of great advice for you to work with your students on as they go through that important transition,” he said.

For more details on the in-person student orientation or the Week of Welcome events, you can click on either of these.

To hear more from Lane, watch the full interview above.