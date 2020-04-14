Live Now
K-State’s Hale Library floor collapses, 2 injured

(Courtesy Photo/K-State Libraries)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A portion of the floor in Kansas State University’s Hale Library collapsed Tuesday morning, leaving two with minor injuries.

The university said a small, 20-by-20-foot area of the floor collapsed onto the second floor around 9:17 a.m. The accident injured two non-K-State employees, who were evaluated by first responders and then returned to work. Their injuries were described as minor.

The area of the collapse was a new floor being poured by the contractors.

K-State Police, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS responded to the call.

Kansas State University

