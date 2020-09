MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced Friday morning that it will eliminate the 2021 Spring Break.

The spring 2021 academic calendar begins one week later on Jan. 25 and ends with previously scheduled commencement exercises on May 14-15.

According to the University website, “The altered spring schedule eliminates spring break.” K-State said it is taking these steps to minimize and reduce risks of mass travel.

