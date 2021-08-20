K-State, Hill’s Pet Nutrition combine strengths in renovated, on-campus facility

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Hill’s Pet Nutrition are teaming up to improve the well-being of pets and K-State students.

Students get to work alongside the professionals in the new Hill’s Pet Health and Nutrition Center. The area used to be a part of a lecture hall named Frick Auditorium, but now it’s much more.

“This footprint is about twice the size of the area that this material was taught and where students worked on clinical patients previously,” Elizabeth Davis said, the department head of Clinical Sciences in the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine.

Students learn primary care level of management on the animals, which is exactly what they will be doing when they graduate. It also adds to the benefit of clinical nutrition training.

“Pet obesity really is considered an epidemic right now and unfortunately obesity shortens pet’s lives,” Davis said.

A Hill’s Pet Health Clinical Nutrition intern, Gabrielle Rands, said she is already seeing the perks of the new facility firsthand.

“This is kind of like my home,” Rands said. “So I do all of my clinical nutrition situations here. I consult, I do the healthy weight clinic as well.”

Rands is even teaching K-State students what they need to know to become a veterinarian.

“A lot of students are getting to learn how to use Telemedicine when they are with me in the healthy weight clinic,” Rands said. “They are also learning how to assess pets with their body condition scores, muscle condition scores and body fat index.”

K-State classes start on Aug. 23, so the complex will be getting used more once those sessions start.