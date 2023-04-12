SALINA (KSNT) – K-State University in Salina is hosting an interactive summer program on robotics, aviation systems and engineering for kids.

The program will be held by faculty staff and student clubs, according to K-State Communications.

K-State Salina will be offering the following summer programs:

graders May 22-24. The program will teach the concepts of aerodynamics and electronics. Aviation fixation, offered to third through fifth graders June 5-7. The program will teach the basics of flight and aircraft anatomy.

Aviation fixation 2.0, offered to sixth through eighth graders June 5-7. Participants will plan a flight using maps and meteorology.

graders June 12-15. Participants will work on planning and completing three hours of flight time. Build-a-Bot, offered to sixth through eighth graders June 12-15. Students will build a robot car under K-State professor guidance.

RoboCats, offered to ninth through 12th graders June 26-28. Students will learn how to build and program a robot car.

For more information visit the K-State summer program website or contact James Villalpando at 785-260-2324.