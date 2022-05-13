MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University hosted their graduate school spring commencement ceremony for 2022 at the Bramlage Coliseum on Friday.

There are 740 graduating students this year: 637 with masters degrees and 103 with doctoral degrees. Some of those graduating students were not present due to being on active duty and about half of the graduating class are not from the sunflower state.

Amongst the many speakers at the commencement ceremony was a regent of the Kansas Board who gave the class some advice.

“Be the person who does the actions today that will lead you into habits and those habits will eventually grow you into a better version of yourself,” said Shellaine Kiblinger.

Ceremonies will continue through Saturday night for K-State University.