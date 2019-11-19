K-State Horse Judging Team finishes remarkable feat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University team accomplished something that no other university has done before.

The K-State Horse Judging Team just got back from winning the American Quarter Horse Association Championship this past weekend.

After that win and the American Paint Horse Association World Championship Title back in September, K-State became the first senior college in history to take the first place prize in both of those events in the same year.

The team puts in countless hours preparing for these championships and head coach James Lattimer said he couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished.

“It’s all on them,” Lattimer said. “I try to do the best I can to coach them, but at the end of the day it comes down to them making good decisions. It all goes back to them and their hard work and dedication.”

Team members can only compete once in these contests, so the team will have a new set of competitors as they try to defend the title in their first competition this spring.