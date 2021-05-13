K-State hosting outdoor graduation ceremonies at Bill Snyder Family Stadium starting Friday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies at Bill Snyder Family Stadium starting Friday.

Graduation is normally held in Bramlage Coliseum, but the university decided to hold these ceremonies outdoors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 3,200 students are expected to take part in one of eight graduation ceremonies on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. These ceremonies will include both 2020 and 2021 graduates.

Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Karen Goos said they wanted to make sure 2020 graduates were not forgotten after their ceremonies were cancelled last year.

“We found ways to celebrate them,” Goos said. “It’s not the same, we know that, as hearing your name, walking across the stage and getting that diploma, so we wanted to provide that opportunity.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, K-State will have some safety rules in place for graduation ceremonies:

Bill Snyder Family Stadium is open to up to 25 percent capacity.

Only eight guests will be allowed per graduate.

Face masks and social distancing is required.

Each graduation ceremony will be livestreamed on K-State’s website. Click here for a full schedule and links to those ceremonies.