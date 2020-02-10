K-State, JCPenny help students dress for success at Suit Up event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State is helping their students dress for success and a national retailer is also pitching in to help.

For the third straight year, JCPenny teamed up with the K-State Career Center for their annual Suit Up event Sunday night.

Students got to come in after hours and shop for professional attire at a discounted price.

“Looking smart, you know, really looking professional makes all the difference,” said Assistant Director for the K-State Career Center Andrew Kohls. “It just helps set them up for success and that’s what we’re here for.”

For K-State students Brooke Errington and Ashton Weigand, having the chance to build their professional wardrobe at a discounted price was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“I’m looking at spending a little bit to build it,” said Weigand. “So, it’s really nice just to get any percentage off.”

“Either way, you’re going to have to buy stuff like this, so why not do it when there’s a sale?” added Errington.

Grad student John Augustine will be starting his job hunt soon and believes that the new clothes can help him put his best foot forward.

“You dress good, you feel good. It kind of shows,” said Augustine. “You start acting a little bit more confident because you know you look good and it kind of translates into your work all around you, even the little things you’re doing every day.”

Some students said looking the part is a way they hope to stand out.

“Regardless of how you talk and how you speak in an interview, I think your outfit and how you present yourself can also really stand out when you’re comparing yourself to another competitor,” said Errington.

According to Kohls, over 200 students attended the event.

Whether it’s a new jacket or a new pair of shoes, there’s no question that just adding a new piece to your wardrobe can go far beyond just boosting confidence.