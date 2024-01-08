TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local universities have announced closures this week due to a winter storm system moving across Kansas.

Washburn University announced on social media that the university and Washburn Tech will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9 because of poor weather conditions. Essential staff are required to report in as needed.

Kansas State University also announced on social media that the Manhattan and Salina campus operations are limited to essential staff only for Tuesday, Jan. 9. Olathe campus activities for the night of Jan. 8 are also cancelled.

The University of Kansas followed suit with a social media announcement that the Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses would close for Jan. 9. Essential personnel are required to report in while others are asked to work remotely.

Some state offices in Shawnee County are also closed on Jan. 9 due to winter weather.

