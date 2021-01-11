K-State Lafene Health Center selected as COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution site

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s Lafene Health Center has been selected as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site, according to a recent statement published in ‘K-State Today‘.

According to the information published by K-State, Lafene will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to students faculty and staff, if they meet the criteria set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The statement also detailed that the university has not received any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine yet, but is making preparations to distribute doses when they arrive.