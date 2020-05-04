K-State leaders: University won’t raise tuition despite budget shortfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite a budget shortfall, Kansas State University will not increase tuition for the next academic year. K-State leaders are expecting to see a $35 million dollar loss of revenue by July 31.

Jeff Morris, Vice-President of Communications and Marketing, said the university wanted to give students a sense of stability.

“There’s a lot of economic uncertainty,” Morris said. “We thought it was really important that we provide some certainty for our students. We allow them to know that we’re going to hold the line on tuition and try to make it as affordable as we can for them to come back.”

K-State leaders will give the tuition proposal to the Kansas Board of Regents in May. The board will make the final decision in June. Morris said he believes it will be a popular decision. He said both the board and state have indicated they want to keep school affordable during the uncertain economic time.

Morris said they are considering three different budget scenarios. The university has furloughed summer workers, instituted a hiring freeze, reduced travel and cut back on operations on campus to reduce costs.

Still, Morris said there are some “wild cards” that will determine the final budget.

“We don’t know what enrollments going to do,” Morris said. “We’re anticipating it’s going to be down. We don’t know what the state funding is going to be because as you know the state and federal government is both under direst.”

Morris said the university is currently planning on having campus open for the fall semester.