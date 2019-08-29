K-State leads nation in current football players with degrees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State is at the top of the National Football Foundation’s list of all current football student-athletes who have diplomas.

A total of 21 Wildcats have already graduated from K-State, tying with SMU for the most of any football program in the country. Baylor is the next closest Big 12 school on the list with 14 graduates.

“Our football team is comprised of some outstanding young men, and these 21 graduates certainly are an integral part of our leadership group,” said head coach Chris Klieman. “With so many student-athletes across the nation electing to transfer or seeking other opportunities, this accomplishment speaks volumes to their commitment to our program and success, and that is something we are very proud of.”

K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said this is a phenomenal accomplishment for not only the student-athletes and football program, but also for the academic support staff and faculty.

The Wildcats will kick off the Chris Klieman era Saturday against Nicholls State at 6:00 p.m.