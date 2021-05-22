K-State marching band loses equipment, looking at new facility

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Marching band equipment at Kansas State University was ruined on Tuesday after a pipe busted in their storage room located in McCain Auditorium.

McCain Auditorium is currently under construction. Band officials believe the construction may have caused the valve bust, but that remains unconfirmed by officials.

“There’s no electricity and nothing else going on down there,” Frank Tracz, the Director of Bands said. “But we had to get down there so we had to get permission from the construction site manager and we went down there with flashlights and noticed that water was running.”

The broken valve didn’t damage equipment such as their brass instruments, but the water did get inside of the cases. This caused about $3,000 worth of damage.

Band officials hope this draws attention to their need of a new band hall.

“It would be a nice place for us to have everything in one spot,” Tracz said. “We are all over the place right now and it takes us a number of hours just to load trucks and travel to places.”

There is currently not a timeline for the band hall to be completed, but they are discussing donors and where the building will be located.