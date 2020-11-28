K-State men’s basketball drops second game to Colorado

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State men’s basketball team was defeated by Colorado 76-58 Friday night in their second game of the Little Apple Classic.

The ‘Cats held a 31-30 lead heading into halftime, but couldn’t hold on after being outscored by 19 points in the second half.

Freshman guard Nigel Pack led the way for the Wildcats on Friday, scoring 12 points to go along with two rebounds and a steal. Pack was the only K-State player in double figures.

Colorado senior guard McKinley Wright IV had himself a day with 24 points, shooting 10-16 from the floor. Wright had 20 points in his season debut against South Dakota on Wednesday.

K-State drops to 0-2 on the year and will face off with the Roos of UMKC at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.