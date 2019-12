MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team is going vintage by bringing back a uniform first worn by the Wildcats during the 1972-73 season.

The white throwback uniforms feature the classic “Wildcats” script trimmed with purple and lavender on a jersey to go with white shorts with the vintage Wildcat logo.

This is for the team’s “White Out” game against Marquette Saturday in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Tipoff against Marquette is set for 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.