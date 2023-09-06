MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University is mourning the loss of a tenured athletics representative who worked closely with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference.

Athletics Representative BeEtta “Be” Stoney died Tuesday, Sept. 5. Stoney was active in women’s basketball after a hall-of-fame career at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and was a member of the NCAA women’s basketball rules committee while working with K-State, according to a press release from K-State Sports.

“Dr. Be Stoney was a valued faculty member in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education,” K-State University President Richard Linton said. “She also had a tremendous passion for college athletics, which led her to serve as K-State’s presidentially appointed faculty athletics representative for the Big 12 for a number of years. She will be deeply missed within the K-State family and community, and her legacy of incredible service to students and student-athletes will never be forgotten.”

Stoney joined K-State in 2010 and worked as the interim chief diversity and inclusion officer from May 2021 to Oct. 2022. Stoney was inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 and had the third-highest all-time points at UTEP with 1,249, according to the press release.

“Today is a sad day upon learning of the passing of Dr. Be Stoney,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said. “She cared deeply for our university and played an enormous role in the development of our students and student-athletes. As our faculty athletics representative, she was a tremendous advocate for our coaches and student-athletes at both the conference and NCAA level and played a huge role in the overall advancement of the college athletics landscape. She will be missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and the entire family.”