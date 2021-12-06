K-STATE: Omicron variant should not disrupt commencement ceremonies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University officials said the Omicron variant is not expected to disrupt graduation plans this weekend. More than 1,300 fall and 600 summer graduates have been invited to take part in the ceremonies.

Commencement Coordinator Carrie Fink said the university is confident in its plans for this weekend.

“We have talked to our COVID committee here on campus which is head by Dr. Goerl,” Fink said. “He has advised us on safety protocols, so we do not anticipate any changes in the next week.”

Fink said masks will be required inside the commencement ceremonies and there will be hand sanitizing stations. K-State has moved the Manhattan ceremonies back to Bramlage Coliseum, which Fink said will give guests enough room to social distance if they choose.

K-State is hosting seven commencement ceremonies at Bramlage on Friday and Saturday:

Friday, December 10 Graduate School – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 Arts & Sciences – 8:30 a.m. Education – 10:00 a.m. Business Adminstation – 11:30 a.m. Agriculture – 1:00 p.m. Health & Human Sciences – 2:30 p.m. Engineering – 4:00 p.m.



K-State Salina will also have a commencement ceremony at the Student Life Center at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.