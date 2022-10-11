MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Kansas State University lab is now part of a federal effort to watch for the extremely contagious bird flu.

The university will monitor for cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) not only in Kansas but in other states as well.

“Although highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been detected in Kansas since April 2022, fall bird migrations pose a reintroduction risk that could once again threaten domestic bird populations,” said Lance Noll, clinical assistant professor at the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The Molecular Services unit of the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services National Wildlife Disease Program, the largest national avian influenza surveillance effort for U.S. wild bird populations.

“Our Molecular Services lab has been testing wild bird surveillance samples from Kansas, as well as many from Texas and Oklahoma,” Noll said. “This is a nationwide surveillance program and we are one of many National Animal Health Network labs across the country who are participating in the effort.”

HPAI has recently been detected in two Kansas counties by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Confirmed cases of avian influenza have been found in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Iowa. Confirmed cases in commercial and backyard poultry operations have been reported in Colorado, Texas, Nebraska, and Minnesota.