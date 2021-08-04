Computer crime tip leads to K-State staffer facing child porn charges, university says

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University police have arrested a staff member after being tipped off to a possible child pornography case, the university announced Wednesday.

William Hynek, Jr., 60, faces charges including trading child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. K-State officials confirmed to KSNT News that he was a staff member employed at the university at the time of his arrest. The school’s faculty website lists Hynek as a Plumber Senior in the College of Veterinary Medicine building’s Maintenance Department.

The college police department first received a report of computer crimes on July 30, according to the university. Investigation into the tip led to officers arresting Hynek.

K-State police booked Hynek into the Riley County Jail on a $20,000 bond, and the university said the investigation into the case is ongoing.