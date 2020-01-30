K-State police looking for suspect who exposed self in campus bathroom

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man revealed his genitals to another Wednesday in a K-State restroom, according to campus police.

A male victim reported the incident in a K-State Student Union Bathroom. An unknown suspect exposed himself to the man. Kansas State University police are investigating at this time, and could not provide further details.

The K-State Police Department encouraged any witnesses to the crime call 785-532-6412, send a tip to the silent witness website or through the Live Safe app. They also asked students, faculty and staff to use Wildcat Walk to have a K-State officer escort them on campus if feeling unsafe.

