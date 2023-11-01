MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A K-State Police officer was criminally decertified and charged with crimes of battery, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint after an argument with his domestic partner.

Marcos Medina was employed full-time by the Kansas State University Police Department from Nov. 2, 2022, to Jan. 6, 2022, according to a Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (KCPOST) most recently published summary of revocation.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Medina was off duty and got into an argument with his domestic partner who called 911. Officers from the Clay Center Police Department had responded to disturbances between the couple in the past, according to the KCPOST summary.

The victim reported that Medina grabbed her by the waist, pushed her on the bed, punched a hole in her closet door and when she tried to leave, Medina jumped in front of her and told her “she was not leaving,” according to the summary.

Medina was arrested with misdemeanor crimes of battery, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint. He entered into a diversion agreement in the case, according to the summary.

As a result of the summary proceedings, Medina’s Kansas Law Enforcement Officer Certification was revoked. Medina was ordered to return all proof of his certification as a law enforcement officer on Aug. 16, 2023.

KSNT News attempted to contact Medina by phone and through social media but wasn’t given a response.

KSNT News reached out to K-State for comment. Public Information Officer Michelle Geering said she could only confirm that Medina no longer works for K-State.

