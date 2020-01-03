K-State police seeking public’s help with football stadium thefts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State University Police Department is investigating thefts at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State Police said a utility terrain vehicle and money from an ATM were stolen. The thefts happened during the morning hours between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29.

The department released the following pictures of possible suspects:

Photo from K-State Police

Photo from K-State Police

Photo from K-State Police

The stolen UTV was last seen around 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 27 on the east side of the stadium. Police said a suspect was seen around 5 a.m. on Dec. 29 with a different UTV with an attached trailer on the west side of the stadium in a residential area. The second UTV was returned to the stadium by the suspect later that morning.

Photo from K-State Police

Photo from K-State Police

If you have any information about these thefts, you’re asked to call (785) 532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu.

Police are also interested in any home security video and witness accounts from the neighborhood surrounding the stadium.