K-State President and Provost condemn violence in DC, call for calm leadership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In a statement released to students and staff on Thursday, Kansas State University President Richard Myers and Provost Charles Tabor condemned the mob in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Yesterday, we witnessed actions in our nation’s capital that none of us thought we would ever see. The very institutions of our democracy came under attack by armed rioters acting as an uncontrolled mob. K-State leadership

The statement also nodded towards the spread of misinformation spread by President Trump and other Republicans making baseless claims of voter fraud, “This shows what can happen when conspiracy theories and lies overwhelm facts.”

The statement concluded by saying, “Emotions are high and many have polarizing views. As a university our mission is to provide a place for the free and peaceful exchange of ideas. Please join us in bringing calm leadership to a country that needs a thoughtful response to these events.”

