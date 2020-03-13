K-State President encourages students to stay away from campus if possible

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University President Richard Myers sent an announcement to students Friday afternoon from regarding student health during the coronavirus outbreak.

President Myers advised all students that are able to remain at or travel to their permanent place of residence. He said that people returning from countries with a CDC level three and above will need to follow the 14-day quarantine protocol.

He urged students to take the suggestions seriously, saying, “Social isolation strategies only work to curtail the spread of COVID-19 if everyone commits to adhering to recommendations given.”

This comes after K-State canceled all athletics events through March 30 and temporarily suspended in-person classes. The university extended spring break for one week and beginning March 23, all classes will be taught remotely until further notice.

You can read Kansas State University’s full release here.