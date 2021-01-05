K-State President says slow vaccine roll out and new COVID-19 strain could jeopardize return to spring classes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University President Richard Myers in an announcement to students and staff Tuesday warned that the new strain of COVID-19 combined with Kansas’s slow roll out of the vaccine could put in person learning and other university operations in jeopardy as the spring semester approaches.

“Projecting to the start of classes on Jan. 25, the indicators we rely on to make decisions are not moving in a positive direction. New case rates continue to increase, as do hospitalizations throughout our host communities and state. Our medical authorities tell us a new variant of the virus is likely to increase the transmission rates of this already widespread pathogen. The rollout of vaccines, while holding great potential, remains slower than anticipated in the country, but especially in our state.“ -K-State President Richard Myers

A university spokes person confirmed to KSNT News on Tuesday that K-State will make a decision on spring semester courses in the coming week. K-State also confirmed that they are monitoring the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine as apart of its re-opening plan.

K-State is encouraging students to pay attention to announcements from the university in the coming weeks, and plan to follow COVID-19 protocols if the university returns to in person learning.

