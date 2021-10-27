K-State professor receives nearly $800,000 from U.S Dept. of Energy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A K-State professor recently became the recipient of a three-year, nearly $800,000 grant from the U.S. Dept. of Energy to investigate the safety of shippable nuclear reactors.

Hitesh Bindra is tasked with leading the project and has already begun recruiting students to join him in his efforts.

“Every year, the department of energy releases a funding opportunity announcement for the university programs,” Bindra said. “They release some work scopes to be done and they were looking for this particular work scope that they want to make shippable nuclear reactors.”

The end goal of the project is to provide guidelines for the safety of the microreactors and develop plans for rapid reproduction.

“This is a very different type of design where we are putting nuclear reactors in a shipping container,” Bindra said. “So, we want to really investigate would it be safe, and how we can actually engineer some systems that it can be made inherently safe.”