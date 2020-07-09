K-State releases guidance for international students following policy change from I.C.E

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The U.S. Deparment of Homeland Security issued a new policy Monday, threatening to deport international students from the U.S. if they do not take in-person classes in the upcoming academic semester.

The announcement drew quick and sharp criticism from K-State students and lead to a statement from the university’s provost Wednesday.

“Kansas State University is evaluating the new guidance concerning the status of international students at universities that move their instruction fully online. K-State is planning for a Fall 2020 semester that will provide face-to-face, hybrid, and online opportunities for students. We believe that our international students will be able to continue their education at K-State under our current plans.“ K-STATE PROVOST DR. CHARLES TABER

Kansas State University released new guidance for students Thursday morning surrounding the policy. The university said “based on a preliminary review of the new guidance, students currently in the U.S. and enrolled full time at K-State should be able to continue their education here under the university’s current fall 2020 plan to provide in-person, hybrid and online opportunities for students, which fulfills the SEVP [Student and Exchange Visitor Program] requirements”.

New guidance for international students https://t.co/D7TxGGC1ey — K-State Provost (@ChuckTaberKSU) July 9, 2020 Tweet from K-State Provost Dr. Charles Taber

You can view the entire statement from Kansas State University here. Harvard and M.I.T have announced they plan to sue the D.O.H over the new policy, K-State nor any other university in Kansas has announced plans to take legal action at this time.