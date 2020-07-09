K-State releases guidance for international students following policy change from I.C.E

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The U.S. Deparment of Homeland Security issued a new policy Monday, threatening to deport international students from the U.S. if they do not take in-person classes in the upcoming academic semester.
The announcement drew quick and sharp criticism from K-State students and lead to a statement from the university’s provost Wednesday.
“Kansas State University is evaluating the new guidance concerning the status of international students at universities that move their instruction fully online. K-State is planning for a Fall 2020 semester that will provide face-to-face, hybrid, and online opportunities for students. We believe that our international students will be able to continue their education at K-State under our current plans.“K-STATE PROVOST DR. CHARLES TABER
Kansas State University released new guidance for students Thursday morning surrounding the policy. The university said “based on a preliminary review of the new guidance, students currently in the U.S. and enrolled full time at K-State should be able to continue their education here under the university’s current fall 2020 plan to provide in-person, hybrid and online opportunities for students, which fulfills the SEVP [Student and Exchange Visitor Program] requirements”.
You can view the entire statement from Kansas State University here. Harvard and M.I.T have announced they plan to sue the D.O.H over the new policy, K-State nor any other university in Kansas has announced plans to take legal action at this time.