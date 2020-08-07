K-State reopening first floor of Hale Library ahead of fall semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is re-opening the first floor of Hale Library to students Monday ahead of the new semester. This will be the first time both the first and second floor have been open to students since a fire at Hale in 2018.

K-State opened the first floor initially after a remodel in Fall 2019, but was forced to close it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university had to postpone the reopening of the second floor back in March due to stay-at-home orders. It opened on July 1.

The university is only allowing 50 people on each floor. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Students will have to enter through the first floor entrance and exit through the second floor.

Dean of Libraries Lori Goetsch said they have made adjustments to make sure students are social distancing.

“We’ve taken out a lot of furniture and spread out furniture so that we can get the social distancing that we need,” Goetsch said . “We’ve got markings on the floor for six feet away from our desks.”

Staff have also shut down some computers that aren’t six feet apart. Goetsch said they are also asking students to wipe down the computers after they are finished. This is in addition to a cleaning schedule staff will be following.

Hale Library is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Goetsch said they plan to start weekend hours once classes start on August 17.