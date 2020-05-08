K-State rowers recognized by Big 12 for academic accomplishments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State University rowing team had 27 student-athletes selected for the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 team Friday morning, according to a K-State press release.

Out of the 27 K-State rowers who made the list:

24 earned first-team selections

Three earned second-team selections

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. Four of the athletes earned a 4.0 grade point average.

The conference awarded 197 student-athletes in total with academic distinctions, according to a K-State press release.

To qualify for the Academic All-Big 12 team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20% of their team’s scheduled contests.

Due to coronavirus, the Wildcats finished the 2019-20 season competing in two regattas while taking part in a scrimmage against Oklahoma.