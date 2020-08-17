K-State starts in-person, online and hybrid classes Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is starting Fall classes on Monday. Students are asked to wear masks and stay six feet apart at all times. The university is also adjusting how classes will be offered this semester.

Thomas Lane, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, said K-State is offering three different types of classes this fall.

“A student might have a mix of face to face classes, some hybrid classes where some of their classes will meet in person, some will meet online,” Lane said. “Then they may have a schedule where many or all of their classes might be meeting online.”

Lane said 40 percent of classes will be in-person, 30 percent will be online and 30 percent will be hybrid classes, but this could change through out the semester.

K-State President Richard Myers put out a letter in July where he said the university was looking at possibly delaying the start of in-person classes. Lane said ultimately they felt comfortable starting classes when they saw coronavirus cases in Kansas start to level off. Still, he said they are monitoring the data.

“We’re having discussions amongst the university administration on what are the things we’ll look for,” Lane said. “Such as number of cases, how many quarantine and isolation spaces do we have left that will go in to a decision on when we might have to change our plans.”

Lane said they are working to control traffic. He said they are offering more classes with a smaller number of students to help with social distancing. Lane said they are also moving classes to non-traditional places, like the K-State Student Union and the recreation center, to make better use of space.

K-State spent six days having students move in to the residence halls before classes begin. This process usually only takes two days. Lane said they also have residence halls at only 70 percent capacity this semester.

The university is also rolling out a new wellness campaign called “Every Wildcat a Wellcat” this semester. This campaign is to give students information on how they can stay healthy and may campus a safer space this semester. The university also has posted guidance and “frequently asked questions” about heading back to campus for students, staff and visitors.

K-State is starting the semester with “Weeks of Welcome” which is running through August 28.