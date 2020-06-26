K-State student athletes ask for reform after controversial tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday a K-State student tweeted a controversial tweet mocking the death of George Floyd. K-State students quickly took to Twitter to denounce the comment and University President Richard Myers released a statement calling the comment “insensitive”.
Now K-State student athletes are calling for change and to have the student who made the tweet expelled.
The statements released by multiple athletes say that they want a policy created against racism that would expel any student that openly displays racism. The statement also says that they would like to see the student who made the controversial tweet expelled.
As of Friday evening K-State had not commented on any action taken against the student. The student in question also has not responded to KSNT News for comment.
