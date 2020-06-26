K-State student athletes ask for reform after controversial tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday a K-State student tweeted a controversial tweet mocking the death of George Floyd. K-State students quickly took to Twitter to denounce the comment and University President Richard Myers released a statement calling the comment “insensitive”.

Now K-State student athletes are calling for change and to have the student who made the tweet expelled.

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/S74a0hwPYe — christianna mae (@chrissycarr4) June 26, 2020 Tweet from K-State Womens Basketball Player Chrissy Carr.

The statements released by multiple athletes say that they want a policy created against racism that would expel any student that openly displays racism. The statement also says that they would like to see the student who made the controversial tweet expelled.

As of Friday evening K-State had not commented on any action taken against the student. The student in question also has not responded to KSNT News for comment.

We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice. — K-State (@KState) June 26, 2020

This story is a developing story, KSNT News will bring updates online and on air.