K-State student creates Minecraft of KSU sports complexes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A K-State student spent several months building and putting together a Minecraft of the athletics complex at Kansas State University.

When he wasn’t in class or participating in the K-State marching band, Andrew Sheridan said he spent his free time slowly building his masterpiece.

For the past several months, I have spent bits of my free time slowly building and putting together this masterpiece – the Athletics Complex at Kansas State University as seen in 2019.



WATCH –> https://t.co/ygknnTvFu5 pic.twitter.com/5HvB6emnsi — Andrew Sheridan (@asheridan33) December 10, 2019

Sheridan’s creation includes all of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Vanier Football Complex, Ice Family Basketball Center and Fred Bramlage Coliseum.

He even included locker rooms and practice facilities in the creation.

Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Bramlage Coliseum

The Civil Engineering major said he started the project back in March and just completed it roughly eight months later.

This wasn’t his first project, though. He had just finished a different stadium project and wanted to stay on the stadium track.

“I had attempted to make BSFS (Bill Snyder Family Stadium) before but gave up pretty early on in that build as I made the scale of the stadium way too large and simply, it wouldn’t have looked good,” said Sheridan. “This time around, I had already made Bramlage and knew adding BSFS onto the build would make it look complete.”

K-State Athletics took notice and said the project is impressive.

Sheridan said he did the project on his own and with his own time. Although, he said he wouldn’t be mad if he had to do a class project like this.

“Though it certainly wasn’t always the most exciting thing in the world, building something I would be proud of kept me motivated to finish it with every detail I could manage.”