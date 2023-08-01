MANHATTAN (KSNT) – One Kansas native gets awarded a prestigious, national scholarship towards his education in agriculture.

One of K-State’s own is named one of three National Sorghum Foundation Scholarship winners for 2023-2024. Landon Trout was awarded the title of Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship recipient, according to a press release from the National Sorghum Foundation. The scholarship totals $4,500 to support student’s educational pursuits in the upcoming academic year.

Trout is a junior at K-State majoring in agronomy. He is a western Kansas native, where he grew up working on his family farm. Trout’s plans are to pursue a Ph.D. and work in research to help farmers in the future, according to the press release.

“The National Sorghum Foundation’s mission is to foster the growth and leadership potential of passionate university students pursuing agricultural studies, with a particular focus on sorghum,” Jeff Dahlberg, NSF chairman said. “In line with this purpose, we take great pride in granting scholarships to these three exceptionally deserving students and eagerly anticipate the remarkable achievements they will make in their respective fields of study.”

Other recipients include Shin Myat Naing, who received the Bruce Mauder Scholarship. Naing is a junior, double majoring in agricultural and applied economics and general business at Texas Tech University. Clayton Roy Elbel is the recipient of the Bill Kubecka Memorial Scholarship. Elbel is pursuing a master’s degree in agricultural economics and public policy at Texas A&M University, according to the press release.