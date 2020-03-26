K-State student says health is improving after getting coronavirus

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State freshman Kennedy Mounce smells freedom after she stopped showing signs of coronavirus. When diagnosed, she was confined to her room. Now that she’s stopped showing symptoms for 72 hours she’s confined to her house.

Mounce says even though she can’t leave her house, she is glad to be able to see her family again.

“It was really relieving to be able to get yourself a glass of water. Cause I mean for a week I couldn’t do that and being able to leave the confines of this space has already made me much happier,” said Mounce, by video chat.” I’ve kind of been able to return to normal as best I can”.

Mounce must remain in her house until Sunday. So far no one else in her family is showing any symptoms.