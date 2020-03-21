K-State student shares what it’s like to have coronavirus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State student Kennedy Mounce got a headache and became very drowsy after returning from a trip to Colorado. Her family went to multiple locations to try and get tested and Thursday the results came back that she had the coronavirus.

“I would describe it a lot like the flu,” said Mounce. “Loss of appetite, just like fatigued and tired. Again I head a horrible headache for like three days from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to bed.”

Kennedy is staying in her room in Johnson County until at least March 29th. Her mother said it is hard to watch her daughter go through it and has a message to parents.

“If you are not feeling well at all, and even have some or just mild symptoms, just isolate and teat it as if you do,” said Kelli Mounce.

The Mounce family is in quarantine but so far, no one else has symptoms.