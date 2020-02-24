K-State students apply CPR training to real life medical emergency, save fellow student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — February is National Heart Month and organizations like the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross say it’s a good time to remind people of why knowing CPR is important.

Just last month, employees at K-State’s Peters Recreation Center found themselves having to put that training in action.

Kennedy Brown and Emme Tremaine both work at the rec center. Both are certified in CPR as a requirement of working there. But, they never actually thought they would have to use it

“I’m thankful that we did do the training because obviously we were able to really help him,” said Brown. “But, you just don’t ever expect that stuff to happen”

What started as a normal shift for Brown and Tremaine turned into a scary situation back in January.

A student playing basketball suddenly collapsed and began seizing.

“I was pretty nervous,” said Tremaine. “But, I immediately knew I had a decision to make whether to help or just to stand back.”

Tremaine and other staff members jumped into action, calling 911, getting out the first aid kit and automated external defibrillator.

A K-State police officer arrived shortly after to perform CPR and was able to revive the student.

CPR instructor Tina Klingerman said these situations are more common than people think.

She’s been teaching CPR for seven years through her program CPR and First Aid by Tina.

“We can help each other by being prepared at any moment,” said Klingerman.

Whether it’s becoming CPR certified or even learning the basics, just having some knowledge can make a huge difference.

“Most of the time, if you can administer CPR in those very early moments, there’s such a better chance for survival than if we just stand there and look like ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to do’,” said Klingerman.

Tremaine and Brown said they don’t consider themselves heroes, but they’re glad they were able to apply their training to help save a life.

“I just feel like if I was in a situation and needed help, I would hope somebody’s there to help and to rise to the occasion,” said Tremaine. “But, I really do appreciate the awareness it’s brought to CPR training, AED training, first aid and things like that.”

Brown, Tremain, another student who assisted them and the police officer who performed CPR all received challenge coins from Riley County EMS and K-State Police.

Photo courtesy of K-State Collegian

For information on how to perform CPR and other helpful resources on the subject, click HERE.