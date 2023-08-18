MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A national ranking lists the students of Kansas State University to be some of the friendliest in the nation.

K-State shared in a news release its students are among the friendliest in the nation, and take pride in the facilities, support and services on campus. This is according to the latest rankings from The Princeton Review, in which K-State received 15 Top 10 rankings and two Top 15 rankings. In the article, a survey asked students to rank their colleges on topics including academics, amenities, school services, campus culture and extracurriculars.

The Princeton Review named K-State as being number one in the nation for friendliest students, second for happiest students, fourth for best quality of life, fifth for best student support and counseling services as well as best athletic facilities. The Princeton Review also named K-State sixth for students loving the college’s career services, best campus food and college city. The university is ranked 15th for most active student government, according to the news release.

“K-State is intentional about putting students first and offering a positive student experience both in and out of the classroom,” Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Thomas Lane said. “Student success and well-being continue to be a top priority of the university, and our students recognize these efforts in the Princeton Review rankings.”

Students spoke highly of the physical and mental health services provided by Lafene Health Center and Lafene Counseling and Psychological Services in the survey, according to the news release. The University’s Career Center ranked in the Top 10 as well for its ability to prepare students for internships, interviews and help finding students jobs after graduation.

Manhattan received high rankings for its ability to be a good college town. According to the news release, Manhattan is ranked ninth for college cities.