K-State students eligible to win MacBook Air after getting vaccinated

MANHATTAN KS (KSNT) – Kansas State University students who have got their COVID-19 vaccine shots are now eligible for a host of prizes being offered at the Lafene Health Center.

In an incentive to get students to get vaccinated the Parents and Family Program donated money to get prizes that can be raffled.

Prizes include a MacBook Air, an iPad Air, Garmin watches, Apple AirPods, JBL portable speakers, gift cards to JP’s Sports Grill and Union Station by JP’s, and 30-minute massages at Lafene Health Center.

Students are eligible for the drawing regardless if they got their shot on campus. If a student got the COVID-19 vaccine anywhere else they can submit their immunization card to be eligible.

The deadline to be entered into the drawing is April 30.

