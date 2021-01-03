K-State students publish book on experiences during pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – 2020 was a historic year and now a group of students at Kansas State University want to make sure it is remembered from their perspective and beyond.

Kaylie McLaughlin worked as an editor for the university’s newspaper, The Collegian, when the pandemic struck in March of her junior year. Classes were turned to online and The Collegian was no longer able to print their newspapers, which also turned digital.

“We didn’t think that was enough to preserve the historical record of what was happening with the pandemic at K-State,” McLauglin said.

After six months of hard work, McLaughlin and a group of students created something that ensured this historic time was documented.

“Reawakening” is an 80-page book that dives into the college memories of the pandemic at K-State, like the ones we cherish from our college experiences so deeply. For example, studying abroad, but having it cut short and traveling back home or cooking with roommates, but being unable to find ingredients because the grocery store shelves are cleared of items. Working a part-time job, but losing it and struggling to stay in school.

The overhanging feeling of the book is how the community of wildcats were able to make it through such a challenging time, together.

“The culture at Kansas State University is really all about family and a community coming together,” said Ira David Levy, director of Collegian Media Group. “What this book provides… are those stories of inspiration.”

Although the pandemic is far from over, the book ends with an essential moment for K-State students: the first football game back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The lessons learned from the pandemic, written in the book by students experiencing them first-hand, will now last a lifetime.

“This book in your home, in your office someplace, again serves as that reference point to all things that are possible to keep that hope and inspiration alive,” Levy said. “We know that things will always get better, there will always be reawakenings throughout your entire life.”

That is exactly what the students behind their computer screens, working remotely to create their biggest group project yet, hoped for.

“People in the K-State community kept taking care of each other to get through a really difficult time, and a really unknown time,” McLaughlin said.

The book is being sold online, and is available here.