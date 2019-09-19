K-State students push to get fall break

Local News

by: Avery Osen

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University students are pushing administrators to add a fall break into the academic calendar.

The K-State Student Senate passed a special ordered legislation for a two-day break every October.

The debate on the issue was brought up last May when the University Calendar Committee proposed a two-day break in the fall semester starting in 2022.

Currently, K-State students don’t have any school day breaks between Labor Day and Thanksgiving break. In total, it’s around 80 straight days of class without a break, about double of any other four-year Kansas Board of Regent university.

“What I would say to the provost and what I have told him is how important this is to students especially look at the uprise in mental health concerns with students across the university,” Jansen Penny, K-State Student Body President said.

K-State Provost Charles Taber will have the final say on the academic calendar’s future.

KSNT reached out to k-state for an interview, but no one was available. K-State officials did say that no final decision has been made yet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories