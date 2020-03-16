K-State students react to canceled classes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday was supposed to be the first day back to school for K-State students since spring break. Due to concerns about coronavirus, K-State leaders extended spring break another week and cancelled in-person classes for the time being.

K-State students will start online classes on March 23. Masters student Adam Carr said most students he talked to are still unclear about how online classes are going to work.

“It’s just kind of like a work in progress,” Carr said. “We’re just waiting until professors contact students about what they’re going to do in classes, but for the most part everyone’s just more excited about being able to stay home for another week.”

Fifth-year senior Hayley Spellman said she ultimately wasn’t surprised when K-State cancelled classes.

“I was kind of relieved giving everything that’s gone down in the last couple weeks but very mixed in terms of I want to be back on campus,” Spellman said.

Junior Johari Snell told KSNT News she also had mixed emotions about everything that was happening.

“It was just a lot of emotions,” Snell said. “I was really happy but then I was sad because I was like this might be too much.”

University leaders said they are working with instructors this week to help them transition classes to an online format. Carr, Spellman and Snell said their classes should be easy to do online, but they are interested to see how some of the more hands-on majors are able to make the transition.