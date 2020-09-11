K-State students react to university canceling spring break 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It was set to be just another Friday morning for K-State students, until they woke up to see an announcement posted on the university’s website saying next year’s spring break is off.

“Honestly, with everything going on right now, I really wasn’t shocked,” K-State student Grace Dunlap said.

The university’s Provost Charles Taber said traditionally students go all over the country and beyond for spring break and then come back to Manhattan to finish off the semester.

He said travel increases exposure and risk in communities, so the calendar change is to avoid that.

“I mean it is kind of a bummer but at the same time I’m going to school and I’m still getting an education so I’m just grateful for that, that I can still be on campus and learn,” Dunlap said.

While some students like Dunlap said the added change was obviously a bummer, others like Elijah Sears said the cancellation might actually be just what they need during the pandemic.

“It gives students a couple of months off for Christmas and then everybody kind of self-quarantine before coming back. So, it all makes sense and like she said, they don’t want everybody traveling around for spring break and then spreading it here cause this is already kind of a hot spot as it is,” Sears said.

All of this comes as the USA TODAY put out an analysis of the top 25 outbreak zones in America. Riley County is on the list.

Nineteen of the 25 outbreak spots are in college communities.

According to the analysis, cases have gone up by 57% in Riley County, which is the highest rate for towns in the Big 12 conference.

This data was released as K-State gets ready to host Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

With spring break canceled, classes for the second semester will start a week later than usual on January 25.