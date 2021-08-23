K-State students start classes, ‘Week of Welcome’ events begin Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University students are heading back to class starting Monday. Masks are required in all university buildings. This is relaxed from the full outdoor mask mandates students saw last fall.

Vice President for Student Life & Dean of Students Thomas Lane said the university will be monitoring COVID-19 data through out the semester.

“My hope is that as vaccinations go up and case counts go down we’re able to move away from our indoor mask mandate,” Lane said. “We’ll continue to follow CDC guidance as we move forward through out the year.”

Lane said the university estimates that 80 percent of returning students are vaccinated. This is based on the number of students in residence halls that have submitted vaccination information.

Students can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Lafene Health Center at 1105 Sunset Avenue. It is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lane said the vibe on campus is positive and that students can expect a “normalish” start to the semester. He said a lot of the Week of Welcome events will look similar to pre-pandemic events.

“Throughout the Week of Welcome we’ll have a number of events and activities from an activities carnival to academic resource fairs,” Lane said. “We’ll be wrapping it up with an international block party that will occur over on Bosco Plaza.”

K-State’s Week of Welcome runs through Friday on campus. Click here for a full list of events.