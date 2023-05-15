MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A K-State Athletics-affiliated retail store announced it would be closing this summer.

The K-State Super Store said in a press release its final day in business will be July 1, 2023. The official retail partner has operated in Manhattan for the past 26 years. The store is offering customers 30% off merchandise from May 15 until July 1.

“This is a difficult decision after so many years of the Super Store being a part of our business. We are so thankful for all our loyal Wildcat fans and customers for their support and our team members who embodied exceptional service and Wildcat pride all these years,” said the general manager of Champion Teamwear, Miranda Hardenburger.

The superstore was founded in 1997 under its original name ‘Cats Closet,’ according to the release. The store was later rebranded to K-State Super Store in 2013 and bought by Hanesbrand Inc. in 2016.