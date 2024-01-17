MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University is experiencing a cybersecurity incident that is impacting several school services.

On Tuesday, K-State said it was experiencing disruptions in its systems including access to video content on Canvas, delivery of K-State Today emails and the VPN network. The university said shared drives, printers and university listservs were taken offline as an investigation is conducted.

“Our top priority is to address this issue promptly and efficiently, as we understand the importance of maintaining business and academic continuity during this time,” the university said in a press release. “We will keep you informed as the investigation continues to ensure your engagement with the university is uninterrupted.”

K-State has hired third-party IT forensic experts to assist in investigating the incident. The school is asking students to be diligent and follow cybersecurity best practices and training. Students are being asked to report anything suspicious to the IT help desk.

“University leaders are arranging meetings with departmental contacts around business processes and operations that may be impacted to ensure continuity,” K-State said in the press release.

According to the University, updates regarding the incident will be posted here.

“Since the investigation is still ongoing, we will not be able to share information that could compromise that investigation,” the press release said. “We appreciate your understanding, grace and resilience as we move through this process together.”

K-State said in a press release that it would provide updates to the campus and community as it becomes available. The university is referring questions to the Dean or Vice President.

