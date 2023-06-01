TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State therapist and assistant professor Megan McCoy joined the KSNT 27 News Morning show to discuss financial conversations within relationships.

“It’s often cited as the biggest reason for divorce,” McCoy said.

She recommends that in order to get comfortable speaking with your spouse about money, you should start off speaking about the fun things surrounding finances.

“When you talk about your money and have shared financial goals, you guys are going to be more empowered to be teammates and really reach your goals,” McCoy said.

McCoy also spoke about the one-of-it’s-kind program at K-State: the Financial Therapy Certificate. It’s open to anyone involved in finance, and allows people to get a deeper understanding of the intersection of money with our overall wellbeing.

For more information regarding how you can speak to your spouse about your finances, you can watch the full interview above.