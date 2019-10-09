K-State to allow alcohol sales during basketball games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University will now sell beer and wine in Bramlage Coliseum during men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

K-State said they want to make the fan experience better at sporting events and feel this is one way to accomplish that goal.

“We want to continue to find ways to make the experience for our fans at our events more attractive and we feel expanding our beer and wine sales to Bramlage for basketball games will do that,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This was a decision that was thoroughly vetted with our staff, campus leaders and our Sodexo, Inc., partners, as well as gathering input from our donors and fanbase, and we look forward to this new addition to our gameday operation.”

K-State said fans must be at least 21 years old and must present a valid state ID or driver’s license to purchase alcohol. Once their age is verified, they will receive a wrist band and will be allowed to buy up to two drinks per transaction.

Drinks will be available at concession stands and portable locations around the stadium, and sales will end at the 15:00 mark of the second half for men’s games and with five minutes remaining in the third quarter for women’s games.

Taylor stressed that even with this new policy, there are no plans to allow beer and wine sales at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for football games.