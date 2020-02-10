K-State to host 64th annual rodeo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State Rodeo Club is saddling up to host its 64th annual rodeo.

The event will kick off in Weber Arena Friday, Feb. 14 with the “Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night” starting 7:30 p.m.

Contestants will arrive from 19 different colleges and universities around the Midwest. Casy Winn, the K-State Rodeo Team coach, said the club is planning on more than 500 contestants and around 10,000 spectators to be in attendance.

“Our rodeo draws one of the biggest crowds of any National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event across the country,” Winn said. “The great attendance highlights the hard work of current and past K-State Rodeo Club members.”

The competition will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. Competitive events will include saddle and bareback bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, goat tying and bull riding.

For a full list of events you can visit the K-State Rodeo Club website.