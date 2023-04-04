MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots April 4 to 6 coming from K-State Edwards Hall as local police will be holding active shooter training courses.

The training will involve sounds of gunfire, realistic-looking victims and perpetrators, according to a press release by K-State Communications and Marketing.

The K-State Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Wamego Police Department and Riley County EMS will be teaming up for the training on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the KHP will conduct its own tactical training likely to include sounds of gunfire and potentially alarming noises. The training will begin in the early morning and finish late in the afternoon, according to K-State.

The training scenario will not be open to the public and the parking lot at Edwards Hall will be closed.